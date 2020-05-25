Pizza Hut giving away free pizza to 2020 grads

Pizza Hut is giving away 500,000 free pizzas to 2020 grads.

(FOX NEWS) — Pizza Hut giving a tip-of-the-graduation cap and tassel to graduating seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza giant will partner with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to seniors graduating in 2020.

To claim this graduation gift, grads will need to visit Pizza Hut’s “grad party” site and sign into or create their Pizza Hut rewards account.

Students will get a digital coupon for a free medium, 1-topping pizza of their choosing, while supplies last, delivery fees and taxes not included.

Be quick. Supplies won’t last. The offer to download the coupons ends Thursday May 28th and it can be redeemed through June 4th.

