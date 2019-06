Pizza Hut is bringing back its old logo with the iconic red roof

Pizza Hut is looking to make its customers feel nostalgic.

The company is bringing back its vintage logo with the signature red roof.

Pizza Hut first launched in 1958, before main competitors Little Caesars and Domino’s joined the pizza market.

Pizza Hut’s social media accounts have already switched to its retro logo.

It’s also rolled out during a national TV campaign.

And while pizza hut is bringing back its old logo, the red swirl design representing the brand since 2014 will still be around.