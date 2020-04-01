Pizza Hut adds delivery safety measures

A leading pizza retailer is trying to meet customer demand for safe delivery and more pies

(FOX NEWS) — Pizza Hut customers can now request contactless delivery.

They just have to go click the “contactless delivery” checkbox on Pizza Hut’s website and app when ordering or, they can ask for it over the phone.

Contactless delivery starts at the store once the pizza leaves the oven.

Slides hands-free into a box and is delivered without anyone touching it once it comes out of the oven.

Pizza Hut also places its pizza boxes in airtight liners to protect them from further direct handling.

The chain says it continues to see an increase in customer demand for contactless delivery adoption rates have nearly doubled since March 26th.

Pizza Hut and its franchisees also recently announced they’re hiring with more than 30,000 permanent positions open across the country.

Available jobs include delivery drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and virtual call center agents.

Visit jobs,pizzahut.com to apply.

