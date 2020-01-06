Pier 1’s stock takes hit after company announces plans to close nearly half of its stores

(CNN) — Pier 1 may be getting ready to file for bankruptcy, and that news drastically affected its already low stock value.
Shares of the home furnishings chain dropped nearly 17 percent Monday.
In five years, the price has gone from around $300 per share down to just $5.
Wall Street reacted harshly Monday to the company’s plans to close 450 stores — which would be about half of its locations.
Pier 1’s latest quarter of in-store sales was 11% lower than the previous year.
The company says closing hundreds of stores is a reaction to the current shopping habits of consumers.
