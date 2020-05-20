Pier 1 plans to permanently close all its stores

(NBC NEWS) — Pier 1 imports is seeking approval from a bankruptcy court to start closing its retail operations as soon as reasonably possible, once stores are able to reopen following lockdowns during the pandemic.
Pier 1 filed for chapter 11 in February.
It plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its online business.
The company says it is still serving customers through its website, and filling and shipping orders.
