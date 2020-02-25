P&G’S new cleaning brand disinfects without wiping

Procter & Gamble launches a new cleaning brand that disinfects without wiping

(CNN) — There’s a new cleaning product on the market that can kill surface bacteria for 24 hours and you don’t even have to wipe or scrub it!

Proctor and Gamble launched a line of surface antibacterial cleaning products that the company says provides protection against bacteria for 24 hours.

Microban 24 comes in both sanitizing spray and cleanser forms and as a bathroom cleaner.

To use it, you just spray it and let it air-dry.

P&G worked with a company that has developed this type of product for hospitals.

But according to a P&G spokesperson this is the first time it’s available for consumer use.

