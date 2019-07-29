Pfizer to merge with generic drugmaker Mylan

In a press release, the merger will form a new company that will allow Pfizer to combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan.

Pfizer, the world’s largest drug maker is joining forces with Mylan.

In a press release – Pfizer has agreed to terms to combine its off-patent drug business, upjohn, with Mylan.

The merger will now allow Pfizer shareholders to own 57 percent of the combined company while Mylan’s shareholders will obtain the remaining 43 percent.

The new pharmaceutical company will sell both Mylan’s epipen and Pfizer’s Viagra.

Company executives from both Mylan and UpJohn say the move will generate between 19 and 20 billion dollars in sales when it is finalized in 2020.