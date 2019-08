The retailer introducing a new line of spooky apparel made just for guinea pigs. Your tiny friend can now dress up as a mermaid, unicorn, shark, pineapple and more.

(FOX NEWS) – Halloween may be a couple months away but some retailers are already getting in the spooky spirit.

PetSmart releasing a new line of costumes made just for guinea pigs.

The collection features a wide range of classic Halloween looks including a mermaid, pumpkin, bumblebee, shark and more.

And you don’t need a pet rodent to get in on the holiday fun.

The retailer says the clothes can fit most small animals.

Each item is available online for just under seven dollars.