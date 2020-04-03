PepsiCo to donate $45 million to fund food and PPE items during COVID-19 pandemic

The company says it will donate more than $45 million to fund safety gear and millions of meals for communities around the world fighting the coronavirus.

(FOX NEWS) — A popular beverage company is helping provide food and medical supplies for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

PepsiCo, makers of Pepsi soft drinks, Lays and Doritos chips, and other brands announcing it’s contributing $45-million globally to communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

PepsiCo will provide aid for food banks, nutritious meals, and needed medical items such as “personal protection equipment” to health care workers.

PepsiCo will allocate $15.8-million for efforts in North America; $7.7-million across European countries including Italy, Spain and France; $6.5-million across Latin America; $7.2-million in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia; and $3.3-million in Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and China.

