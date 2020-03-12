Pepsi reaches deal to buy Rockstar Energy

Pepsi is buying Rockstar Energy beverages for $3.8b. The deal expands Pepsi's portfolio in the energy drink market

(CNN) — Pepsi is going full rock star.

It’s buying Rockstar Energy beverages for $3.8-billion.

The move enlarges Pepsi’s footprint in the energy drink market.

Pepsi’s portfolio already includes the Mountain Dew brand “Kickstart,” as well as Gamefuel.

Pepsi has been distributing Rockstar drinks across North America since 2009.

Rockstar has 30 varieties of energy drinks and is sold in grocery and convenience stores in more than 30 nations.

The deal is expected to close within the next few months.

