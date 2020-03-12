(CNN) — Pepsi is going full rock star.
It’s buying Rockstar Energy beverages for $3.8-billion.
The move enlarges Pepsi’s footprint in the energy drink market.
Pepsi’s portfolio already includes the Mountain Dew brand “Kickstart,” as well as Gamefuel.
Pepsi has been distributing Rockstar drinks across North America since 2009.
Rockstar has 30 varieties of energy drinks and is sold in grocery and convenience stores in more than 30 nations.
The deal is expected to close within the next few months.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- TBI: Remains confirmed to be missing 15-month-old
- Texas 3-year-old left behind on school field trip
- Pepsi reaches deal to buy Rockstar Energy
- Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile $40/mon service
- ‘Queer Eye’ renewed for season 6