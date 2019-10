Christmas season is getting closer, and Oreos is proving it with the comeback of the holiday favorite peppermint bark flavor.

(FOX NEWS) — It might still be October but Oreos is already getting into the holiday spirit.

Milk’s favorite cookie is bringing back a fan favorite for Christmas season, peppermint bark Oreos.

The classic chocolate wafers are stuffed with peppermint-flavored cream and sugar crystals.

Check out your local Target or Walmart to find the festive packages for about three dollars.

You better stock up while you can, the limited edition cookies will only be available through the holidays.