Pepper spray and books on race are top sellers on Amazon

Popular items on Amazon include pepper spray, books on race and merchandise that reads "I can't breathe"

(FOX NEWS) — The current top-selling products on Amazon highlighting the number of people participating in protests after the death of George Floyd.

A search on Amazon’s “Bestsellers” list and clothing sub-category shows a spike in buyer interest for t-shirts that read, “I can’t breathe.”

In the “Movers and shakers” clothing sub-section, there also appears to be a spike in buyer interest for t-shirts with similar activist slogans and logos.

Buyer interest in pepper spray and books about race has also increased.

According to Amazon’s bestseller lists for books and sports products, showing the different ways in which people are taking action and trying to create change both personally and publicly.

More from MyHighPlains.com: