“Peeps” comes out in a hot new flavor: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon

Peeps, the Easter time marshmallow treat that looks like yellow chicks goes for the hot new taste in Hot Tamales, and has a hot orange color

(FOX NEWS) — That Easter time marshmallow treat found in kids’ Easter baskets may be the hottest thing around this spring.

“Peeps”, the fluffy marshmallows that usually look like cute, little, yellow baby chicks are firing up the taste buds with a new version: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon.

Peeps are still in see-through packaging with those black dotted eyes daring you to buy them for their cute looks.

This packagings’ in blazing bright cinnamon and orange color with 10 in a pack.

Look for them exclusively at Kroger for now.

