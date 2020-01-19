Peeps Cereal is here just in time for spring

Kellogg's limited edition Peep's Cereal is back for its second year.

(FOX NEWS) — A sign of spring’s return is heading back to your grocery store shelves.

Kellogg’s is bringing back the cereal with marshmallow animal shapes, “Peeps.”

The candy-inspired cereal from the Easter-time treat is coming back with more spring pastel colors.

This time, it will have yellow marshmallow chicks, and pink-and-blue marshmallow bunnies.

Last year, the cereal featured only white marshmallow shapes.

The cereal also containing crunchy o’s.

“Peeps” the cereal is hitting grocery stores nationwide now.

