PBR releases Pabst Hard Coffee in 5 states

Breakfast beer? Pabst Blue Ribbon releases hard coffee, a caffeinated malt beverage, in five states; the iced coffee boasts has 5 percent alcohol by volume, 30 milligrams of caffeine per 11-ounce can.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is venturing into new territory.

The beermaker is now offering a hard coffee in five states.

The company says the alcoholic vanilla iced coffee in a can is an attempt to appeal to consumers from a “range of lifestyles.”

The malt beverage is made from Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and “American milk.”

It contains five percent alcohol by volume and 30 milligrams of caffeine per 11-ounce can.

For now, PBR Hard Coffee is available in limited supply in Florida, Georgia, Maine, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

This is Pabst’s first foray beyond beer.

And it plans to release a PBR Whiskey later this summer.

The US Department of Health and Human Services advises against mixing caffeine with alcohol because of caffeine’s tendency to mask alcohol’s depressant effects which can lead people to drink more than they realize, boosting their risk of alcohol-related injury.