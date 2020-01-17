Payless Shoesource emerges from bankruptcy

Payless Shoesource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets

(FOX NEWS) — Payless Shoesource is stepping out of bankruptcy.

The company emerging from bankruptcy for the second time and now focusing on international markets specifically its largest business unit in Latin America.

It will also relaunch its US e-commerce site and open some stores in the US.

Payless filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.

The latest bankruptcy filing did not affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The chain filed for chapter 11 for the first time in April 2017.

