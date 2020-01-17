1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hardesty ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Stratford ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Payless Shoesource emerges from bankruptcy

Business

Payless Shoesource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Payless Shoesource is stepping out of bankruptcy.

The company emerging from bankruptcy for the second time and now focusing on international markets specifically its largest business unit in Latin America.

It will also relaunch its US e-commerce site and open some stores in the US.

Payless filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.

The latest bankruptcy filing did not affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The chain filed for chapter 11 for the first time in April 2017.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss