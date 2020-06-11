Parent company of United Supermarkets’ to commit $5 million to social justice

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Albertsons companies, the parent company of United Supermarkets’, announced they will be donating $5 million to social justice organizations as well as to those on the front lines of the fight for equality, according to a press release from United Supermarkets’.

United said the donation will be split among several different organizations and initiatives.

The following is the rest of the press release from United Supermarkets’:

A $2 million donation toward the social justice efforts of The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the National Urban League from the company and Albertsons Companies Foundation

A $1 million donation toward the company’s African American Associate Resource Group’s efforts to partner with local organizations who are working to support communities and neighborhood actions throughout our market areas

A $1 million reserve fund for social justice and diversity initiatives in the future, including community outreach, supplier diversity and ongoing education. Another $1 million was donated to local initiatives in a division-specific area.

United Family management has already begun hosting what will be ongoing conversations with store and corporate teams to open communication channels on this very important topic. Through these conversations, leadership will be given the tools to address their own team members on these important issues.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family said, “Now more than ever, we want to foster an environment of open communication. As we traverse a historic time in the fight for equality, the United Family wants to do our part to improve our communities for everyone. That means creating a space where our team members and leadership can speak frankly about issues we are facing today.”

Likewise, Albertsons Companies President and CEO Vivek Sankaran said these goals of equality cannot be achieved without communication.

“Courageous conversations can lead to bold actions and push the societal change we need,” Sankaran said. “This dialog requires collectives of friends, co-workers, students, community organizers, business leaders, and elected officials committed to building strategies to combat systemic racism and disparate treatment of people of color. We hope to be a catalyst for change and a resource for community organizations as our country works toward social justice.”