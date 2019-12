(CNN) — If you have trouble deciding between pizza and hot dogs Papa John’s might have a solution.

The pizza chain is now selling the American Hot Dog Pizza.

Each slice is topped with one whole frankfurter along with chili sauce, mozzarella cheese, a cheddar potato mix and more.

But if you want to try a bite, you’ll have to take a trip overseas.

The limited-edition pie is only being offered at select locations in South Korea.

