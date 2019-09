The chain restaurant is teaming up with Door Dash delivery with a 50,000 steak giveaway.

(FOX NEWS) – Outback Steakhouse is giving away 50,000 steaks for free and you won’t have to leave your house to get it.

Teaming up with Door Dash delivery service the restaurant chain is donating 10,000 steaks a day for five days to hungry fans.

Starting today Door Dash users in one of the 670 delivery locations can use the code “steak” and score a six ounce sirloin and choice of side for free.

Customers must spend at least 20 dollars to use the code.

This rare deal lasts until September 29th.