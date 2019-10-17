Outback explores artificial intelligence

Outback Steakhouse is exploring adding artificial intelligence to improve customer experience. Cameras, discreetly placed in the lobby, can track long wait times, the cleanliness of lobbies and the number of customers who leave without being seated or greeted.

The chain is testing cameras, discreetly placed in the lobby, in order to track long wait times, the cleanliness of lobbies, and the number of customers who leave without being seated or greeted.

It can alert management of problems in real time.

The tests are being conducted at franchises owned by evergreen restaurant group in the northwest.

The developer of the technology says it can help restaurants correct their blind spots.

The pilot program could expand to dining rooms, the kitchen and curbside pickup areas.