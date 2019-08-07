Oreo’s Halloween cookies

(FOX NEWS) – Get ready to fall into the Halloween celebrations, Oreo is already beating the heat with its 2019 spook-tacular cookie designs.
Milk’s favorite cookie is pushing summer aside changing the classic white cream filling to orange a few months before Halloween.
The cream, although festive, has the same original taste.
The cookies are decked out with five new frightening designs including a spiderweb, a jack-o-lantern, a flying witch, a ghost, and a bat.
These Halloween inspired treats are already on shelves so keep an eye out.