Oreo’s 2019 mystery flavor revealed

(FOX NEWS) — Oreo unveils its 2019 mystery flavor.

Milk’s favorite cookie tried out a secret flavor and now the company is revealing what it is.

After months of Oreo lovers sending in their best guesses, the results are in. The mystery flavor is churro!

The cookie company says it reached out to the lucky winner who was able to solve the sweet puzzle and win $50,000.

If a cinnamon-y flavored Oreo sounds enticing, you can still pick up a package of churro flavored Oreo’s for a limited time nationwide.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: