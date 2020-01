Oreo has two new flavors for the new year: Caramel coconut and chocolate marshmallow

(CNN) — Nabisco celebrated the new year with two new Oreo flavors:

Caramel coconut and chocolate marshmallow.

The cookie maker announced the new additions in November and now you can get your hands on them at grocery stores.

Chocolate marshmallow Oreos have marshmallow pieces in the cookie and chocolate marshmallow creme in the filling.

Caramel coconut Oreos feature coconut flavor creme artificially flavored with coconut pieces.

