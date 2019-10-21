Oreo dunking set is back for the holidays

Walmart is bringing back its dunk kits just in time for the holidays. The set has everything you need to snack on milk's favorite cookie in the best way.

(FOX NEWS) — If you like to plunge your Oreos into milk there’s a kit for that.

The iconic cookie brand is bringing back its ultimate dunking set just in time for the holidays.

The package has everything you need to enjoy milk’s favorite cookie without all the hassle.

Each set comes with 13 cookies, two glass mugs, two tongs, and even cookie dispensers for the Oreos-in-waiting.

The limited edition kit was so popular last year that Walmart says it was nearly impossible to keep in stock.

You can find these sets at Walmart for about $18 beginning November 1st.