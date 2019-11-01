Oreo candy canes are hitting shelves

Holiday season is officially here and milk's favorite cookie is celebrating by bringing back its cookies and creme candy canes.

(FOX NEWS) — November is finally here.

Which means the holiday season is just around the corner.

Oreo is kicking off the most wonderful time of year with the return of a fan favorite, cookies and creme candy canes.

They look just like the classic Christmas treat but instead of peppermint, they have a creamy chocolate taste.

The limited-edition canes have already been spotted on grocery shelves nationwide.

And if you can’t make it to the store, you can order them online at Walmart or Amazon for about four-dollars a box.