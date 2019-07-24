Orange Vanilla, New Coke give Coca-Cola a boost

Orange Vanilla and new Coke are giving Coca-Cola a boost

Coca-Cola’s new marketing moves are apparently good for business.

The beverage company said on Tuesday that net revenues grew 6-percent to 10 billion dollars in the second quarter, attributing the growth in part to innovations within the classic Coke brand.

Shares of the company rose nearly 3-percent.

Coca-Cola launched new flavor in February, Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar.

Its first new flavor in over a decade.

It also has created Coca-Cola with coffee and a Coca-Cola energy drink – only available internationally for now.

The energy drink is expected to be available in 20 markets by the end of the year.