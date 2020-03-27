Orange juice prices spike amid coronavirus fears

The future price of orange juice has spiked by more than 20% this month as consumers look for healthy products during the coronavirus pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — You could be paying more for orange juice.

Americans are looking for healthy options and that has resulted in a dramatic increase in what traders expect you’ll pay for orange juice in coming months.

Orange juice futures have spiked by more than 20-percent this month.

People are drinking more juice and demand is up but there are also supply issues as producers struggle to satisfy demand and deal with transportation restrictions and, traders are concerned there might not be enough workers to handle the plants in Florida and Brazil.

Oranges and fresh orange products could face issues being transported by planes, because airlines have cut back service.

