Orange juice prices are headed north

(FOX NEWS) — You’ll be paying more for orange juice.
Sales are up more than 45-percent in the four weeks ending April 11th and prices rose to $7.23 a gallon, the highest in at least two years.
That’s even though there’s no evidence that vitamin c is effective against the coronavirus but industry officials say people looking to increase their vitamin c intake have been boosting OJ sales.
