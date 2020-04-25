Orange juice prices are headed north

Orange juice is a hot commodity during the coronavirus

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — You’ll be paying more for orange juice.

Sales are up more than 45-percent in the four weeks ending April 11th and prices rose to $7.23 a gallon, the highest in at least two years.

That’s even though there’s no evidence that vitamin c is effective against the coronavirus but industry officials say people looking to increase their vitamin c intake have been boosting OJ sales.

