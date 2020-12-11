Oracle to move headquarters from California to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Oracle is moving its corporate headquarters from California to Austin.

In a statement to KXAN Friday, the company said it is relocating from Redwood Shores, California, to help Oracle’s growth and give employees more flexibility on work location.

“Depending on their role, this means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all the time,” the statement read.

The company hopes to continue expanding, it added.

“In addition, we will continue to support major hubs for Oracle around the world, including those in the United States such as Redwood Shores, Austin, Santa Monica, Seattle, Denver, Orlando and Burlington, among others, and we expect to add other locations over time,” the statement continued.

Oracle said it is working to implement a more “modern” approach to work to hopefully improve workers’ experience and quality of output.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about Oracle’s decision, saying “Texas is truly the land of business, jobs, and opportunity.”

He said the state continues to attract the best businesses.

More than two years ago, Oracle built a 565,000 square foot campus near South Lakeshore Boulevard just west of South Pleasant Valley Road.