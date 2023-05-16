DALLAS(KDAF) — Commerce Empire, Amazon is offering $10 to pick up purchases rather than have them shipped to a home address.

The company is hoping to reduce home delivery costs. Prime subscribers have received an email with a $10 offer to pick up an order of $25 or more at locations such as Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, or Kohls’s.

Pick-up locations aren’t new to the company as they first started introducing pick-up locations back in 2019.

As Amazon comes up with new initiatives for prime customers, Dallas also benefits due to the increased foot traffic into its stores. Thus introducing a new era of convenience and customer engagement.

Check your local Whole Foods or Kohls’s and see if they are participating.