AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Children Miracle Network Hospitals will partner with local businesses to collect donations to help change kids’ futures.

Ace Bucket Days August 4-6

via Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Press Release

Children Miracle Network Hospitals will celebrate “Ace Bucket Days” this weekend from Aug. 4 – 6 by partnering with Ace Hardware.

According to a CMNH press release, visit an Ace Hardware store and purchase a $5 bucket, and receive 20% off everything that fits inside the bucket.

Officials said the customers’ $5 will go towards supporting the local Children Miracle Network Hospitals.

Panda Cares Day is August 8

Panda Express will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with Panda Cares Day on Aug. 8. Officials said customers can place their order online or by using the Panda Express app with promo code PCD2023.

According to a CMNH press release, 50% of the customers’ pre-tax purchases will be donated to support CMNH as well as other partnered charities.

For more information regarding Panda Cares Day visit the Panda Express website.

RE/MAX Month of Miracles

Officials with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals announced partnering with the RE/MAX Miracle Home & Miracle Property Program which aims to empower RE/MAX agents and offices to support their local children’s hospital. Officials said by designating their listing as a Miracle Home or Property, agents will donate on behalf of their clients with each home sale, with 100% of the donation benefiting their local children’s hospital.

For more information regarding the RE/MAX Miracle Home & Miracle Property Program visit the RE/MAX website.

JOANN’s Create Change with Your Spare Change

Officials with JOANN partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to raise donations with a coin collection campaign from now through October.

According to the JOANN website in an attempt to change kids’ future JOANN will be asking customers to round up or donate at checkout.

For more information regarding the coin collection campaign visit the CMNH website.