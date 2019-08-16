Olive Garden’s never ending pasta passes sell out instantly

The restaurant chain sold all of its 24,000 never ending pasta passes for 500 dollars each in less than one second.

(FOX NEWS) – Turns out, a lot of people want a lifetime of unlimited pasta.

Olive Garden sold out all of its never-ending pasta passes in less than one second Thursday afternoon.

24,000 carb-lovers will enjoy nine weeks of unlimited pastas, sauces and toppings.

In fact, the promotion was so alluring that 85 percent of those customers opted in for a chance to upgrade to a lifetime pass.

For an additional 400 dollars, fans were given the option to enjoy unlimited Olive Garden food for their entire life.

It’s the first time the Italian chain has presented the deal, but only 50 are being given out.

The lucky winners will be notified Friday and will have two days to claim the offer.