(FOX NEWS) — Happy birthday to all those leap year babies!
Tomorrow is February 29th which only rolls around every four years and Olive Garden wants to help celebrate those who don’t get a birthday every year.
Just flash your ID at any restaurant proving your odd-man-out birthday and you’ll get four free desserts to make up for all those years you didn’t get a cake.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Trump Administration touts policies helping African American-owned businesses
- Reagor Dykes accounting associate takes plea deal, admits her role in fraud
- Superintendent: Prop at Black History Month event was wrong
- FCC cracks down on mobile carriers for selling your data
- Olive Garden offering free desserts to leap year babies