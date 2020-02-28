Olive Garden offering free desserts to leap year babies

Olive Garden will give you 4 free treats if you’re a leap day baby

(FOX NEWS) — Happy birthday to all those leap year babies!

Tomorrow is February 29th which only rolls around every four years and Olive Garden wants to help celebrate those who don’t get a birthday every year.

Just flash your ID at any restaurant proving your odd-man-out birthday and you’ll get four free desserts to make up for all those years you didn’t get a cake.

