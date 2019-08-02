Olive Garden bringing back unlimited pasta pass

The Italian chain taking to twitter to announce the return of the never ending pasta pass but, there's a cryptic message hidden in the post.

(FOX NEWS) – Calling all pasta lovers.

Get ready to put your eating pants on.

Olive Garden’s legendary “never ending pasta passes” are officially coming back.

First launched back in 2014, the card allows customers to feast on unlimited carbs for eight weeks straight at the cost of 100 dollars.

But, that’s not all.

In a Twitter post announcing the news, the brand appears to be hiding something from fans.

A computer screen in one of the pictures reads “Olive Garden’s pasta pass is back and bigger than ever with the introduction of the first-ever dotdot-dot”…

What the Italian chain is trying to tell us, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, visit OliveGarden.com/pastapass for a chance to purchase your card.

24,000 pasta passes will go on sale starting August 15th at precisely 1 p.m.