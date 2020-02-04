Olive Garden breadsticks bouquets are here for Valentine’s Day

(FOX NEWS) — Who wants flowers or chocolates this Valentine’s Day when you could get a bouquet of breadsticks from Olive Garden?

As part of the chain’s Valentine’s Day promotion, it’s releasing the edible bouquets in restaurants for the first time.

Breadstick bouquet wrappers and chocolate-mint boxes will be available as part of Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day “to go” dinner for two starting February 13 while supplies last.

