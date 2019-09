(FOX NEWS) – Old navy is making moves.

As part of its forthcoming spinoff from parent company Gap Inc, the retailer plans to nearly double its store locations from 1,400 to about 2,000.

The aggressive growth comes on the heels of Gap’s namesake brand announcing plans to close 230 stores over the next two years.

While there is no exact timeline for the openings, the effort is designed to help bolster the brand in its upcoming split from gap as it attempts to reach $10 billion dollars in sales.