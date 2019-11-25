Non-smoking workers get extra days off

One company is offering more benefits to non-smoking workers: six extra paid days off to off-set the cigarette breaks their smoking counterparts take.

(FOX NEWS) — Turns out not smoking could help you earn some extra vacation days.

At least it’s the case for one marketing company in Japan.

Officials at Piala Inc. are rewarding non-smoking employees with a perk; granting them six additional days of vacation each year.

This change comes after the company says workers began complaining those taking cigarette breaks weren’t putting in as many hours as the nonsmokers.

According to the company, the extra six days off add up to the amount of time smokers spend outside while on the clock.

The company CEO telling local media he hopes this move will “encourage employees to quite smoking.”

