No cancer warning allowed on weed-killer “Roundup”

A federal judge says California can not put a "Cancer warning" on the popular weed-killer "Roundup" ruling the state has not been proven its case

(FOX NEWS) — A popular weed killer won’t be getting a cancer warning printed on its bottle.

The state of California can not mandate bottles of Roundup weed killer come with cancer warnings according to a federal judge Monday.

Under California’s Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act, the state says any product containing cancer-causing ingredients needs a warning.

Roundup’s main ingredient – glyphosate – was identified in 2015 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as “a probable cause of cancer.”

Monsanto, the creator of Roundup, sued to block the cancer warning label on its product back in 2018.

Now, District Judge William Shubb is siding with Monsanto, saying California can’t label roundup as cancer-causing because the US Environmental Protection Agency has not linked the chemical to cancer.

Shubb adding, there isn’t enough evidence yet to prove glyphosate is cancer-causing.

Monsanto is engaged in numerous legal battles surrounding roundup and claims it has caused cancer in humans.

Monsanto denies these claims.

