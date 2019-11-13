Nike’s new sneaker is for medical workers and a good cause

Nike is launching a new sneaker specially designed for nurses and doctors, and the company is donating all the profits from the shoe to a children's hospital.

Nike's new shoe is designed with a specific group of people in mind.

The company debuting the Air Zoom Pulse. A shoe made specifically for medical professionals.

To get the design right, Nike teams worked with staff at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

The shoe company crafting the footwear to meet the demands of nurses and doctors making the sneaker easy to slip on an off, easy to clean, and comfortable to wear.

The sneaker is available on Nike.com starting December 7th.

It comes in a variety of colors. Some designed by patients themselves.

All proceeds will be donated to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.