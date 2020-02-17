Nike’s auto-lacing basketball sneaker on sale

The latest version of Nike's high-tech auto-lacing shoe is now available

(FOX NEWS) — These aren’t your average pair of kicks.

Nike’s auto-lacing sneakers are now available to purchase.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 was released just in time for the NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

The sneakers have a pretty hefty $400 price tag, $50 more than last year’s edition.

Wearers can control the fit by buttons on the shoes or through the Nike Adapt app which also controls the sneaker light color.

The new sneakers include the “Air Zoom Turbo” cushioning as well as a stretchable material making them easier to put on and remove.

