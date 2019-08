Nike is getting into the subscription game for the first time and it’s all for the kids

(FOX NEWS) – Parents can now sign their children up for a Nike sneaker subscription service.

The “Nike Adventure Club” has more than 100 styles of Nike and Converse shoes available for children ages 2 to 10 years old.

Parents will be able to pick from three subscription levels that range from $20 dollars a month to $50 dollars a month.

Nike says the boxes will include challenges to inspire kids to be more active.

Nike says the service already has a waitlist.