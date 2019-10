A new robot wants to help people go hands-free by carrying their belongings.

(FOX NEWS) — A new robot “valet” wants to make running errands easier.

“Gita” is a robot designed to let you offload your personal items so you can go hands-free on your daily routines.

Bot maker, the Piaggio Group, says the pumpkin-looking device has 5 cameras to see you, follow you, and carry 40 pounds of your stuff.

The robot costs over $3,200 and will be available November 18th.