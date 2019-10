If you're familiar with the festive Reese's trees, you're going to love the new holiday lights shape for the Christmas season.

(FOX NEWS) — America’s favorite candy is here to light up the holidays with its newest shape.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is changing up its style introducing a holiday lights shaped cup.

The peanut butter and chocolate combo come together once again but this time in a design sure to brighten up your day.

The lights are already being stocked onto shelves Helping you get a jump start on your stocking stuffer shopping.

Packs are up for grabs now for just four-dollars.