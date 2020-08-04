New ‘Got Milk’ campaign has launched

New "Got Milk" campaign hopes to capitalize on resurgence in milk sales.

(CNN) — If you were alive in the 1990s or first decade of the 2000s, surely you remember the “Got Milk” advertising campaign.

Well, it’s back.

Only this time, it’s geared toward the YouTube TikTok generation.

Yes, ads are a part of it but so are videos like this one.

It shows Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky swim the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head!

The dairy industry admits sales have taken a hit due to people eating out more and all the plant-based alternatives, like almond and oak milk.

But that’s not what spurred the campaign’s resurrection.

Milk producers say they’re capitalizing on a spike in milk sales they noticed after the pandemic took hold.

That could be because people are eating at home more.

And also when people panic, they tend to buy bread and milk.

