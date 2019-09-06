New car system to prevent hot car deaths

(FOX NEWS) – Major car manufacturers are gearing up to equip their cars with systems to remind drivers of passengers in the back seat.

In an effort to lower the number of deaths caused by leaving children in hot cars, companies like GM, Ford, and Toyota have pledged to include visual and audible alerts in vehicles by the 2025 model year.

The 20 companies represent roughly 98% of total US car sales.

While automakers like GM have already had systems in certain models since 2016, some safety advocates want a more advanced system that actually detects a child in the back seat.

It is estimated more than 800 children have died in hot cars over the last two decades.