Nestle reveals new edible cookie dough flavors

Business

Funfettie and Fudge Brownie are the two new edible cookie dough flavors launched by Nestle Toll House.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Pop the “Funfetti.” Nestle just revealed two new flavors of edible cookie dough.

“Fudge Brownie Batter”, and “Funfetti” are the latest flavors of Nestle Cookie Doughs you can eat straight out of the tub.

They join the original line-up of “chocolate chip” and “chocolate chip peanut butter monster,” released last year.

Edible cookie dough is safer to eat than typical dough because it doesn’t have raw eggs, reducing the chance of salmonella.

Nestle also uses heat-treated flour, which minimizes exposure to food borne bacteria like e. Coli.

These products aren’t recommended for baking.

