Nestlé launching create-your-own KitKat website

The confectionery company is opening a new online shop that allows fans to design their own luxury KitKat bar.

(FOX NEWS) – Calling all chocolate lovers Nestlé wants you to create your own KitKat.

The confectionary company introducing a new online shop called the KitKat chocolatory.

The website offers a wide range of chocolate experiences including an option to design your own luxury KitKat creation.

Shoppers can choose from four different types of chocolate and 14 ingredients to build their own bar for nearly 1,500 potential flavor combinations.

The handcrafted chocolates come with a hefty price tag, though starting at a minimum of about $17.

The KitKat chocolatory is expected to launch ahead of Christmas.