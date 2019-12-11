Nestle launching caffeinated water

The company is rolling out a canned sparkling water drink that contains the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee.

(FOX NEWS) — Nestle is refreshing its water business.

The company is developing a caffeinated sparkling water drink, according to a report from CNBC.

Made with green tea extract, the canned water gives you the same boost of energy as a cup of coffee.

In recent years, Nestle’s water sales have dipped as a result of the push to eliminate plastic waste.

The company is planning to bounce back with a handful of a new products coming out next year.

Along with the caffeinated water brand, nestle is also working on a new line of mineral-infused water.

Nestle pure life plus will come in magnesium, zinc and potassium varieties and is made without artificial sweeteners.

