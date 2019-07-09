Nestle launches recyclable candy bar wrappers

The company introducing its "Yes!" snack bars with new sustainable packaging marking the first time a candy bar has been wrapped in paper.

Nestlé is taking steps toward sustainability.

The food giant introducing a recyclable candy bar wrapper for its “Yes!” snack bars.

Created with a high-speed production technology, the new wrappers can now be tossed in with regular recycling.

The company says its the first time a confectionary bar has been packaged in paper.

While the revamped bars are currently only available in European countries, the brand hopes to expand soon to reduce plastic waste around the world.

This wrapper marks the first big move in Nestlé’s commitment to making all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.