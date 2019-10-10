Nestle launches plant-based bacon and cheddar cheese options

This news comes after Nestle introduced plant-based burger patties as they continue to add onto their vegan options available to food professionals.

(FOX NEWS) — Nestle is venturing further into the plant-based diet trend.

The company has unveiled vegan cheese as well as vegan bacon.

This comes after Nestle rolled out their very own plant-based burger patties dubbed the “Awesome Burger.”

Nestle hopes these two options can complement the patties which are currently sold at a number of retailers including Wegmans and stop and shop under its sweet earth brand.

The new vegan bacon and cheese options will be available to food vendors in the next few weeks.